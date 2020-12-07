What it was like to vote — in a neighbor’s garage!

Lake Terrace man offers the last of the "home" polling places in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS – Around election time, you won’t find a car in David Ippolito’s garage.

In fact, for the last 15 years the most important things with wheels on them in the garage are dropped off by the the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Two real, certified, voting machines.

After Hurricane Katrina wiped out many polling places in the city, Ippolito was one of several homeowners who volunteered to allow voting machines — and voters– on their property.

Now, according to Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell, Ippolito’s garage is the last of the “home” polling places in Orleans Parish.