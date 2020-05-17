What has ‘American Idol’ champ Laine Hardy been up to?

NEW ORLEANS– Tonight is the season finale of “American Idol,” so we thought we’d check in on last year’s winner Louisiana’s own Laine Hardy.

Can you believe it’s already been a year since our bayou boy Laine Hardy from Livingston Parish was crowned “American Idol” in 2019.

His rise to the top was destined to be. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to Hollywood to cover Laine Hardy’s incredible journey.

“He has instant identity,” Celebrity Idol judge Lionel Richie said about Laine.

Laine’s proof that hard work pays off. So what has Laine been up to?

“My life has changed a lot. I’ve been really busy and been working real hard. It’s been crazy, hectic, and fast paced,” Hardy said.

Laine recently released two new songs called, “Let there be Country,” and “Ground I Grew Up On.” The music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” was filmed in Livingston, Louisiana where the musician grew up.

“My family and friends are in the music video, shot right here. It was a really good day,” he said.

Laine offers this advice from one “Idol” to other “Idol” hopefuls.

“Don’t give up. It will be a fun experience to go through, and you’ll be thankful for it down the road. I just want to say thank you to all the fans. I wouldn’t be here without you,” Hardy said.

Laine will make an appearance on tonight’s season finale of “American Idol,” starting at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.