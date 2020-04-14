What Disney songs will be performed on ‘The Disney Family Singalong’?

NEW ORLEANS– On Thursday night right here on WGNO-TV, Disney will celebrate family and music with “The Disney Family Singalong,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

This nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities with their families as they perform their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. This star-studded event will feature Kristen Chenoweth, Elle Fanning and many more.

Here are the performances you can see throughout the evening.

-“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”-Demi Lovato and Michael Buble

-“A Spoonful of Sugar”- Little Big Town

-“Be Our Guest”- Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

-“Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”- Christina Aguilera

-“Colors of The Wind”- Tori Kelly

-“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”- Thomas Rhett

-“Friend Like Me”- James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

-“Gaston”- Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

-“How Far I’ll Go”- Auli’i Cravalho

-“I Won’t Say I’m In Love”- Ariana Grande

-“I Wanna Be Like You”- Darren Criss

-“I’ll Make A Man Out of You”- Donny Osmond

-“It’s A Small World”- John Stamos

-“Let It Go”- Amber Riley

-“The Bare Necessities”- Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

-“Under The Sea”- Jordan Fisher

-“You’ve Got A Friend In Me”- Josh Groban

And an epic performance is planned of the High School Musical hit song, “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends.

“The Disney Family Singalong” begins on Thursday, April 16th at 7 p.m. on ABC-WGNO-TV.