METAIRIE, La. – Aside from the injuries and turnovers the concern for the Saints is mindset. Running back Alvin Kamara gave a speech to the team after the loss to the Cardinals in Arizona on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith told reporters it was the first time a player has done so in that manner.

The main message: Get their swagger back.

“Even though we’ve had all these self-inflicted things and his injuries and all that, I still feel like we can overcome. We might not be putting our best foot forward to do that. That’s when I get frustrated,” said New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

“That’s when I’m like, alright. I felt like I had to say something. I’ll be the first one. Like, what I said, it wasn’t me talking at people. It was like ‘Hold me accountable too,” said Kamara.

“If you ask me this, we’re going to energy and pride that I’m talking about. I know what it takes to be where we want to be. You know what I’m saying? The past six years, we’ve been good. We’ve been able to overcome. We’ve been able to be top offense in the league in these past couple of years,” said Kamara.

“That’s what I want to get back to.”