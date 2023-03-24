NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO is proving why it’s been named New Orleans’ Very Own. On Friday, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) named ABC 26 the winner of three different categories falling under News, Weather, and Digital Media.

Reporter of the Year: LBJ

Taking home Reporter of the Year is reporter LBJ, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Loyola University graduate. Known for his coverage of NOLA music, culture, and our “Moving New Orleans Forward” segment that spotlights progress made in the city, LBJ brings with him a sharp knowledge and big love for the people of Southeast Louisiana. Catch him on weeknights at 5 and 6PM on WGNO.

Here are some of LBJ’s biggest stories of 2022:

Best Weathercast: Hank Allen

WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen was also recognized by LAB for Best Weathercast. A member of the American Meteorological Society, Hank joined our team in 2007 and has been at the forefront of several major weather events since. With a passion for keeping New Orleans and its surrounding areas safe during the threat of severe weather, Hank’s coverage has most recently included Hurricane Ida in 2021 and both New Orleans tornados in 2022.

Check out some of Hank’s top weather headlines of 2022:

Best Use of Digital Media: WGNO.com

This one is for you, New Orleans! With journalism moving more into digital coverage than ever before, we can’t thank you enough for choosing WGNO.com for your local news, weather, and sports headlines. Led by Executive Producer Kylee Bond and curated by digital producers Raeven Poole and Ka’Cell El-Mansura, your stories helped made our website shine in 2022.

Here are some of our top digital headlines for 2022:

Thanks for a great year, New Orleans!

