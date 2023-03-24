NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO is proving why it’s been named New Orleans’ Very Own. On Friday, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) named ABC 26 the winner of three different categories falling under News, Weather, and Digital Media.
Reporter of the Year: LBJ
Taking home Reporter of the Year is reporter LBJ, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Loyola University graduate. Known for his coverage of NOLA music, culture, and our “Moving New Orleans Forward” segment that spotlights progress made in the city, LBJ brings with him a sharp knowledge and big love for the people of Southeast Louisiana. Catch him on weeknights at 5 and 6PM on WGNO.
Here are some of LBJ’s biggest stories of 2022:
- WGNO Exclusive: NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork working to change department’s culture
- NASA’s Stennis Space Center proven to be powered by HBCU excellence
- Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
- ‘I will strive for greatness everyday,’ NOLA Love initiative launched to keep youth away from a life of violence
- Moving New Orleans Forward: NOLA In Crisis
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: One-on-one with LaToya Cantrell amid recall effort
Best Weathercast: Hank Allen
WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen was also recognized by LAB for Best Weathercast. A member of the American Meteorological Society, Hank joined our team in 2007 and has been at the forefront of several major weather events since. With a passion for keeping New Orleans and its surrounding areas safe during the threat of severe weather, Hank’s coverage has most recently included Hurricane Ida in 2021 and both New Orleans tornados in 2022.
Check out some of Hank’s top weather headlines of 2022:
- Strong storms moving in (March 2022)
- Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle (September 2022)
- Multiple Southeast Louisiana parishes under Tornado Warning (December 2022)
Best Use of Digital Media: WGNO.com
This one is for you, New Orleans! With journalism moving more into digital coverage than ever before, we can’t thank you enough for choosing WGNO.com for your local news, weather, and sports headlines. Led by Executive Producer Kylee Bond and curated by digital producers Raeven Poole and Ka’Cell El-Mansura, your stories helped made our website shine in 2022.
Here are some of our top digital headlines for 2022:
- Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
- CrimeTok? New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
- Tiger Watch: Houma residents going wild over rumors of possible tiger in the area
- French Quarter business closes its doors, cites city’s safety concerns
- Brutal details of Vegas nightclub fight released in Alvin Kamara arrest report
Thanks for a great year, New Orleans!
