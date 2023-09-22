NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, former Tulane and LSU quarterback Lester Ricard drops by and makes his case for playing a tougher schedule in college football.

Uptown, Tulane gets its quarterback back, just in time for the battle of the Monroe’s.

The Saints, 2-0, for the first time in many moons. Can the black and gold continue to play that kind of defense?

Remembering Buddy Teevens, the former Tulane coach who leaves quite a legacy.

