Thank you for your nominations in our Remarkable Women contest! WGNO and NOLA38 look forward to recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

2023 Finalists

Finalist #1 Announced March 8 Finalist #2 Announced March 15 Finalist #3 Announced March 22 Finalist #4 Announced March 29

About Remarkable Women

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life. WGNO and NOLA38 will celebrate local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day in and day out.

In March, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles. Look for their stories during Good Morning New Orleans (5-7 AM) and WGNO News at 11 AM, 6 PM, and 10 PM.

Watch On Air

March 8

March 15

March 22

March 29

Winner Announced: TBA

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.