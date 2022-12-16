NEW ORLEANS— Just one week before he leaves the superintendent’s post, New Orlean Police Department Chief Shaun Ferguson sat down with WGNO’s LBJ for a wide-ranging interview.
Ferguson began his remarks by touting the 11% increase in homicide clearances since his term began in 2019. According to NOPD stats, the latest homicide clearance rate is 41.5%. That’s an increase of almost a third during Ferguson’s tenure.
Here are the latest crime figures provided by the NOPD:
Here is the full raw interview: