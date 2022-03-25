ARABI (WGNO) — Day 3 after the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Arabi and families are wondering what is best to do next. Should they rebuild or relocate?

As utility crews work hard in the aftermath of the tornado to restore power, folks like Chris Trenticosta are trying to restore their inner power, their inner strength to restore their lives.

“No pun intended, but your whole life was turned upside down,” he said.

Days after the tornado, Chris has so many unanswered questions as to what to do next.

“Yesterday I was rebuilding, the day before I wasn’t. Today I am up in the air. I don’t know,” he said.

He went on to say, “There’s no checklist. There’s no do this. It is just waiting that is the hardest part.”

As he waits, he’s already walked through what’s left of his home and found sentimental items like pictures of his son.

“It was five minutes of ugly crying in the car, and then I finally got myself together,” he said.

They say time heals, so in the meantime it is loving support from fellow Louisianians that’s helping him with the healing.

Folks like Brittany Lisemby came to bring coffee for those who lost it all.

“We just got Starbucks for everyone. We are making sure everyone is taken care of. We went through the hurricane 8 months ago and we are just making sure they are given the help that we were,” she said.

Chris says he doesn’t know what he needs right now, but this is a start.

“Today’s better than previous days,” he said.

As for Chris he has a great attitude about it all. He is a retired military man, so he will be staying at Jackson Barracks until he makes a decision on what he’s going to do next.