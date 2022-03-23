CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Hours after re-opening Judge Perez Drive and the St. Bernard Highway, the Sheriff Office has asked motorists to stay away from areas in Arabi that were affected by Tuesday’s massive EF-3 tornado.

Areas to avoid include the following streets in the Arabi and Old Arabi areas:

Center

Patricia

Schnell

Aycock

Benjamin

Rose

Sidney

Anne

Alexander

Prosperity

Karl

Friscoville



The Sheriff said there are more than 100 utility trucks in the area with workers from Entergy, Atmos Gas and Cox Cable who are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible.

“If you don’t have any business in the area, please stay away so we can let these workers do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” SheriffJames Pohlmann said. “We don’t need sightseers clogging the area and holding up progress.”