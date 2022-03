CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Sheriff James Pohlmann reported both Judge Perez Drive and St. Bernard Highway are now open in both directions in and out of St. Bernard.

The St. Bernard Sheriff asks residents and motorists to use caution and have patience when driving in the Arabi area due to ongoing cleanup efforts.

Stay tuned to WGNO News, or stay connected to wgno.com for further updates on recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that swept across New Orleans on Tuesday evening.