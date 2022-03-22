ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities confirm one tornado-related death.

In a 10 p.m. presser, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said damage is widespread following Tuesday’s tornado.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said the tornado touched down in Arabi where structures sustained heavy damage and injuries were reported. Officials with the sheriff’s department and fire departments are out in the field to clear affected areas.

President McInnis said the support from local and state leaders has been “overwhelming.”

“I feel very confident we’re gonna come out of this better than before,” said President McInnis.

Sheriff Pohlmann asks the public not to go sightseeing at this time.

The parish president said more details will be shared Wednesday, March 23.