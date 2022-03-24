CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Do you have debris you need to get rid of?

The St.Bernard Parish Government opened 2 temporary dump sites for residents to use.

Here are the locations:

Northside of Judge Perez Dr. at Mehle and Mustang Dr., at Old Arabi Park Middle School

Southside of Judge Perez Dr at 6801 Bienvenue St.

Both of these temporary locations are available to St. Bernard Parish homeowners that were directly affected by the tornado.

Residents and volunteers who are assisting with cleanup are asked to bring their debris to these two locations.

These temporary sites are used to speed up the cleanup and recovery of the affected areas.

For more information, visit the St. Bernard Parish Facebook and Twitter page.