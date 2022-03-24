CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Government announced food distributions centers for residents who need help in the Arabi community after a tornado tore through the area.

Here are the locations residents can get food:

Camp Hope (1914 Aycock St.)

Celebration Church (7500 W. Judge Perez Dr.)

Aycock Barn (409 Aycock St.)

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out and dinner begins at 5 p.m. until food runs out.

Thursday, March 24th lunch sponsored by Healing Hands.

Thursday, March 24th dinner sponsored by World Central Kitchen.

Friday, March 25th lunch sponsored by Operation BBQ and Port Barre Police.

Friday, March 25th dinner sponsored by OLPS Dads Club, Knights of Columbus Rummel, and Knights of Columbus Jansen.

Saturday, March 26th lunch sponsored by Scott Clark & Cajun Navy, PBF, and Kelly Hebert

Saturday, March 26th dinner sponsored by Scott Clark & Cajun Navy, Nick – Mercy Chef, and Robbie Showalter – Kiwanis of St. Bernard.

Sunday, March 27th – Sunday, April 3rd lunch and dinner sponsored by Nick – Mercy Chef.