ARABI, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance established what it is referring to as an “open-door” Insurance Resource Center in Arabi to help those in need following the devastating EF-3 tornado that swept across St. Bernard Parish last week.

According to an LDI release, meetings will be held at Patricia Park in the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center.

Trained specialists from the LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will offer one-on-one consultations to answer individual questions, help constituents understand their insurance policies and assist them with filing complaints through the LDI.

The LDI asks all constituents to bring copies of their insurance policies to the meetings.

What: Insurance Information and Assistance for Residents Affected by

Arabi Tornado

When: Tuesday, March 29; Thursday, March 31; and Friday, April 1

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Workforce Center

Patricia Park

1809 Karl Drive

Arabi, LA 70032

“Navigating the claims process can be difficult for anyone, especially in the aftermath of a devastating storm,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “If you have questions for the LDI, please grab your insurance policy and come see us.”

Policyholders can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.