NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation launched the St. Bernard Tornado Assistance Program, a financial assistance initiative to support St. Bernard residents who received damage to their homes from the EF-3 tornadoes that touched down on March 22, 2022.

The foundation partnered with the St. Bernard Parish government to help residents recover.

Eligible applicants must be residents of St. Bernard Parish whose home was damaged by the March 22, 2022 tornados and will be confirmed by referencing the assessment done by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The final award amounts will be determined based on the available dollars in the fund.

To apply for an award, residents can click here.

The application period will close on June 9, 2022.

Applications will be reviewed once the application period closes.

Applicants must submit:

Proof of residency

Description of losses as a result of the tornados

“As a region and as a Foundation, we are not strangers to disasters, nor are we new to responding to them,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Through the St. Bernard Tornado Assistance Program, families will receive additional resources to help them recover from the damage done by the tornados. It is a great testament to the generosity of the people of our region that we are able to provide these residents with resources that can make it just a little easier for them to get back on their feet.”

Additional donations can be made to the St. Bernard Tornado Relief Fund here.