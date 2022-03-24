ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Students at Arabi Elementary will return to school just days after a deadly tornado tore through town.

The St. Bernard Parish Public School System has announced Arabi Elementary School will reopen its doors on Friday, March 25.

SBPPS Superintendent Doris Voitier reports power has been restored at the school following the tireless work of crews since Tuesday night’s EF-3 tornado. All students were reported safe and accounted for on Wednesday.

Arabi Elementary School records significant storm damage from Tuesday, March 22. (Photo: Peyton Trist/WGNO)

School buses will follow their normal route to the best of their ability. Buses will be rerouted as needed to ensure all students can make to and from school safely.

School officials ask parents to bring their child to the next accessible and working street if their road is impassable. Parents can also call the bus garage at 504-301-3941 if they experience any issues.

Voitier commented on the students’ anticipated return, saying:

The devastation and destruction that we’ve witnessed have been heartbreaking, but the outpouring of love and support has also been heartwarming. We are so grateful to have all of our schools open, and we offer our thanks to everyone who has made this possible. Everything we do is for the children of St. Bernard. We are forever appreciative to those who have supported our school family in this most recent time of need.