AMA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed a positive mosquito sample for West Nile Encephalitis (WNV) in AMA, Louisiana in St. Charles Parish.

VDCI personnel are currently working to inspect the immediate area, increase sampling, enhance surveillance and spray the area on the evenings of August 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Elevated mosquito abatement operations will continue until mosquito numbers fall below established threshold levels.

Residents can take actions to protect themselves from bites, such as avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk, wearing pants and long sleeves, and using insect repellant containing DEET.

To eradicate mosquito breeding sites, residents are advised to dump any standing water around their homes.

