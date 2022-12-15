A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence.

According to police, Sebren consented to a field sobriety test and performed poorly. As authorities conducted a DRE evaluation on Sebren, Xanax pills allgedly fell on the ground as Sebren took his socks off.

He was then arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Careless Operation, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.