WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 3800 block of Whites Ferry Road in reference to a death. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased 25-year-old female on the bedroom floor.

Randy Farnell

At the time of the initial investigation, the cause of death was unknown and 50-year-old Randy Dewayne Farnell advised authorities that he communicated with the victim a few hours before her death. Farnell initially stated that the victim arrived on her own at his residence; however, he changed his statement and mentioned that he picked her up with mutual intentions to have sexual intercourse.

According to Farnell, the victim allegedly injected herself with methamphetamine, which belonged to him. He mentioned that he was aware of her using the narcotic.

He admitted that he hid the needles that the victim used in the wall of the house to avoid deputies locating them. During his testimony, Farnell mentioned that he had sex with the victim after she consumed the methamphetamine and she fell unconscious.

Instead of Farnell calling authorities, he contacted a friend who he referred to as “dope seller.” He then left the victim unconscious in his bed and drove to another friend’s house to request their help, stating the victim had overdosed.

After approximately 40 minutes, Farnell returned to his residence and finally contacted authorities. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Farnell was charged with Negligent Homicide.