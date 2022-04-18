WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 17, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1100 block of Fern Street in reference to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with a 69-year-old victim.

Michael Eugene Tucker III

According to deputies, the victim advised them that they were in a verbal altercation with their grandson, 25-year-old Michael Eugene Tucker III. During the argument, Tucker allegedly pushed the victim down inside of the residence.

Deputies observed the victim and discovered bleeding injuries on the victim’s body, which were consistent with their testimony. Authorities also spoke with witnesses who mentioned that Tucker pushed the victim to the ground.

Deputies made contact with Tucker and he was read his Miranda Rights. During questioning, Tucker admitted to pushing the victim to the ground.

Tucker was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Cruelty to the Infirmed.