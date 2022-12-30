Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder.

According to police, Reeder advised them that he was in a physical altercation with another resident who lives with him. Reeder mentioned that he walked to the victim and assaulted them due to the victim allegedly digging through the property and poisoning their clothing items with arsenic.

Police went on to speak with the victim who mentioned that they were sitting on the couch when Reeder allegedly assaulted them. Reeder was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Battery.