West Monroe couple arrested, one accused of firing a gun during an argument

WEST MONROE, LA — A West Monroe couple has been arrested following an altercation that led to a gun being fired.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 200 block of Jerry Street on Saturday, September 19, in reference to a gun shot.

The victims in the case told deputies that they saw a blue Honda SUV on their property. A male, who was sitting in the car appeared to be arguing with a female who was outside of the car.

The victim confronted the couple and told them to leave, but the male in the car began to argue back. At one point during the argument, the male in the car “produced a long weapon” and fired once. The victims say that they ran away after and the couple also drove away in the vehicle.

While deputies were patrolling the area, they found a vehicle sitting in a driveway along Evergreen Street with two people inside that matched the descriptions of the suspects. By the time the deputies turned around, the suspects were no longer in sight.

As the deputies searched the area, they found the female, 26-year-old Melinda Larson, hiding underneath a travel trailer. When questioned, Larson admitted to being in the area of Jerry Street but claimed that it was the victims who fired the weapon and not her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jared Martinez.

When deputies asked Larson where Martinez was, she claimed that he ran away once he saw the deputies coming for them. Deputies then found Martinez hiding underneath another travel trailer right next to where she was found. Larson claimed that she did not know that Martinez was hiding under there, but then later stated that she was hiding because he was hiding.

When deputies questioned Martinez about the incident, he stated that he did not know what deputies were talking about and would not answer any other questions. During a search of Martinez’s vehicle, deputies found a sawed off shotgun underneath the back seat.

Both Martinez and Larson were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Larson was booked on one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Resisting an Officer. Martinez was booked on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, one count of Resisting an Officer, and one count of Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Martinez’s bond has been set at $12,500 while Larson’s bond has been set at $2,000.