West Bank Muslim Association to hold food bank this weekend

HARVEY, LA – On Saturday April 25th, the West Bank Muslim Association is hosting a drive thru food bank to serve the underserved and provide food packages to those in need.

Packages will include a variety of fruit, vegetables, grains, bread, and other essential food items. The

distribution of food will take place at Masjid Omar in Harvey on Saturday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6p.m.

During this distribution time, organizers encourage everyone to maintain and practice social distancing guidelines by remaining in their vehicle throughout the pick-up process. Cars will pull up, open up their trunks and volunteers will place food packages in their trunks. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves to ensure everyone’s safety.

A special delivery service will be provided for the elderly in the community. Organizers ask the elderly and vulnerable to stay safe at home. They can call the number below and to have food delivered to their home.

This effort is made in the spirit and values of Islam during the month of Ramadan, a month of charity, mercy, and giving back to all those in need regardless of their faith.

The West Bank Muslim Association asks everyone to share this with their families, friends, and neighbors who may be in need during these difficult times. Their mission is to expand this program to continue to provide relief for those in need in our community. They also welcome assistance with volunteering as well as donations of money and supplies.

For questions or delivery requests please email Adam Salem at KaramSalem@att.net