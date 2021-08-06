We’re coasting into the weekend with a gorgeous Friday evening forecast!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with low humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the low 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Feels like conditions are now within the 80s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90, itself, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect upper 60s or 70s. How awesome is this for August, right?

This weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

