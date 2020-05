16 miles of beaches in Hancock County, Mississippi are open, again

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms – You know from the sound of the seagulls.

The beach is back in business.

In Hancock County, Mississippi, that’s sixteen miles of the best beaches around.

It’s now okay to soak up the sun, again.

Wild Bill Wood from WGNO News says put on your sunscreen, bring your umbrella and your six feet of social distancing.

That’s social distancing in the sand.