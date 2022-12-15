NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 6600 block of Coveview Court. At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital via EMS. There are no updates on his condition.

Details on a suspect and motive are unavailable at this time. The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

