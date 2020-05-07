Wearing a mask the right way, with the right materials

Uber, Costco, and Delta Airlines are just a few of the big companies that are
asking for customers to wear face masks. However, in order to slow down the
spread of coronavirus your mask should feel, and fit properly.
“I consistently see in the grocery store people who are adjusting their
masks, they have their gloves on and it kind of defeats the purpose of the
gloves if you’re touching things and you continue to touch your face and adjust
your mask,” says general practitioner at Ochsner, Lake Terrace, Nicole
Giambrone.
Dr. Giambrone says a cloth mask, that can be washed every use, should not be
difficult to breathe through, or be uncomfortable. She says checking the
thickness of the material is important.
“You kinda of have to check the density, the thickness of the mask, to make
sure that it’s appropriate. You don’t want anything if you put it up to the
light, that the light can go through it. That’s probably too thin of
material,” says Giambrone.
Giambrone says that the mask should be snug across your mouth and nose, tied
behind your head, or have straps that fit around your ears. For added
filtration she recommends a vacuum bag or coffee filter.
N95 or surgical masks at the store should be left behind.
“You should leave that behind for the healthcare workers. They are in short
supply. So, these really should be only used for healthcare workers and first
responders,” says Dr. Giambrone.
Hopefully slowing down the virus using our masks properly can get us to return
to normal.
“I think that hopefully we will be back to what were used to. I think we
will forever be changed by this but hopefully in a good way. And we will be
prepared in the future,” she says.