Wearing a mask the right way, with the right materials

Uber, Costco, and Delta Airlines are just a few of the big companies that are

asking for customers to wear face masks. However, in order to slow down the

spread of coronavirus your mask should feel, and fit properly.

“I consistently see in the grocery store people who are adjusting their

masks, they have their gloves on and it kind of defeats the purpose of the

gloves if you’re touching things and you continue to touch your face and adjust

your mask,” says general practitioner at Ochsner, Lake Terrace, Nicole

Giambrone.

Dr. Giambrone says a cloth mask, that can be washed every use, should not be

difficult to breathe through, or be uncomfortable. She says checking the

thickness of the material is important.

“You kinda of have to check the density, the thickness of the mask, to make

sure that it’s appropriate. You don’t want anything if you put it up to the

light, that the light can go through it. That’s probably too thin of

material,” says Giambrone.

Giambrone says that the mask should be snug across your mouth and nose, tied

behind your head, or have straps that fit around your ears. For added

filtration she recommends a vacuum bag or coffee filter.

N95 or surgical masks at the store should be left behind.

“You should leave that behind for the healthcare workers. They are in short

supply. So, these really should be only used for healthcare workers and first

responders,” says Dr. Giambrone.

Hopefully slowing down the virus using our masks properly can get us to return

to normal.

“I think that hopefully we will be back to what were used to. I think we

will forever be changed by this but hopefully in a good way. And we will be

prepared in the future,” she says.