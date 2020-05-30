We Rock the Spectrum New Orleans will reopen Monday

KENNER– We Rock the Spectrum New Orleans will reopen June 1st for Private Playdates.

These private facility rentals offer an opportunity for children of all abilities to “feed their sensory diet in a safe, inclusive environment, within the parameters of social distancing.”

During Private Playdates, families have exclusive use of We Rock the Spectrum New Orleans for up to 5 children for 90 minutes. Between each appointment, the facility will be closed, cleaned, and disinfected. The gym says that additional precautions are in place and will be outlined when you make a reservation.

We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gyms was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. “In our experience, all children are able to benefit greatly from this equipment and playing together, particularly during these times. Private Playdates are the way to burn off energy, feed your sensory diet, and build lasting memories through safe, active family fun.”

Reservations can be made through our mobile app or by calling 504-535-4ALL (504-535-4255)