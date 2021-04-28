‘We keep losing hope’ Family of missing Abbeville man aboard Seacor speak out

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) The family of 62-year-old Gregory Walcott from Abbveville says they’re still holding out hope he’ll come back home.

Gregory is one of of seven crew members of the Seacor Power who is still missing.

“As the days pass by, we keep losing hope. We keep praying, but there’s no closure. There’s no body. We just don’t know which way to go. We can’t have a funeral because we don’t have a body. We don’t even know if he’s dead or alive,” Dawn Saddler, Greg’s sister, said.

Tuesday morning Greg’s family held a memorial for him at Port Fourchon.

His sister says it’s at the dock at that port is where she got the last phone call from her brother, Greg.

“You’re talking seven days =with no food, no water,” Greg’s aunt said.

On Tuesday, Greg’s family signed their names on a life ring and wrote messages to him, hoping he’s still out there somewhere.

“I’m trying to hold to hold onto hope because miracles do happen, and God is good. And God is real, so I still have hope. Like I said, God is hope, and God is good. Miracles do happen so right now, instead of hope, I’m holding onto a miracle,” his family said.