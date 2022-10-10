NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints (2-3) ended a three-game skid on Sunday after beating the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans’ chances of winning this coming Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) are a lot better with rookie wide receiver Chris Olave in the game. But on Monday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Olave is in concussion protocol after having his head slammed to the turf during a third-quarter touchdown catch.

“We will follow all of those steps in terms of the protocol, and we won’t put him back out there until he is cleared to go by the doctors,” said Allen during his weekly press conference held at the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La.

Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 09 in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Gadget-guy Taysom Hill had his best game as a pro during Sunday’s win. The part-time quarterback, tight end and special teams player had 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and even through completed a 22-yard pass to Adam Trautman for another score.

Hill also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt attempt by Seattle.

“In the springtime when we talked about the role for Taysom Hill, using him as the F-tight end, I think everyone took that and said he is going to be a tight end from here on out,” said Allen.

“Really, I envisioned his role to be similar to what he has had in the past. Seeing him doing a lot of things he is doing now. That will continue to be the role. I would like to get him involved in the passing game, but to this point, we have been able to do that. We will continue to work on that, but in the meantime, there are a lot of things he can do really well for our football team and not just offensively but in the kicking game. He’s been a big factor for us.”

The Saints host former LSU favorites in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase when the Bengals come calling on Sunday. It will be the first time the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback and his wide receiver return to the Superdome since both won the national championship at LSU in 2020.

Ja’Marr Chase celebrates alongside Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 28, 2019 in Atlanta. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Allen said the home team deserves local support.

“They have a special place in Louisiana sports history because they brought a national championship to LSU,” he told WGNO Sports. “It is on to the NFL, and they are part of the enemy. Our team’s focus is how do we beat those guys, and hopefully our crowd will be in to cheer on the Saints.”

Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints react on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 11 in Atlanta. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno