We found a recipe for success at The Kolache Kitchen.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Kolaches, have you ever heard of this Texas breakfast tradition? According to Texan talk, a kolache is a breakfast food comprised of sweet bread filled with various breakfast items.

"It's like a pig in the blanket but better," describe Will Edwards, owner of The Kolache Kitchen.

Bringing a taste of Texas, Edwards brought a piece of his home state to Louisiana.

"It started back when I was at LSU," shared Edwards. "Well coming from Texas, they are all over the place, kolaches, breakfast tacos. All of my friends were like were are all of the kolaches? We all joked about it, that someone should open it."

Well, you can probably guess what happened next. Will cooked up a new idea for a restaurant. The Kolache Kitchen. Perfecting his craft, The Kolache Kitchen's success in Baton Rouge brought Edwards to New Orleans.

"My growth plan was always outside of Baton Rouge. New Orleans just seemed like the best next opportunity," said Edwards.

So from Texas to Louisiana and now from uptown to downtown, Kolache Kitchen is now open in the CBD.