“We can Help” working to bring all kinds of front line workers some relief

We see almost everyday people stepping up to help front line workers. In New Orleans, a new group is challenging their friends to do more.

With their uniquely New Orleans style shirts, this brand new group of everyday people is showing up to show their appreciation. When we caught up with them they were feeding a dropping off toiletries to New Orleans East Hospital staff.

“This is basically one friend calling out another friend,” says volunteer, Jina Allen.

The way the “We can Help” movement works is simple.

A friend gets nominated to challenge.

Once they accept, they get a t-shirt and show up for the goof deed that day.

Once completed they can nominate another friend.

The major push isn't for food, but toiletries and keep the chain going.

“If you got extra toothbrush, toothpaste. If you have to work another eight hour shift you can freshen up your breath with that.You can use some of the wipes that we have to wipe under your arms. Use some of the deodorant. You know, it’s those little things that can help out at crunch time,” says founder, Brandon Banks.

They are even collecting thank you cards, and one of these cards kept a nurse from walking away after a tough day.

“She was a couple of minutes away from quitting and giving up. But she read the words that some stranger wrote on a thank you card and it helped her get through the day,” says Banks.

“Anybody who stayed in place during this, anybody who didn’t lose their job, or didn’t walk away from their job, who didn’t take the easy road out and stood there; they are a front line worker,” says Allen.

The group has already donated their time and efforts to help grocery store employees, police officers, and take care of the homeless.

The group believes keeping the focus to one challenge can help bring in new faces and keep the energy at a high.

“All I can think about now the next group of people that we’re going to be able to reach. The next group of people we’re going to be able to say thank you too. The next group of people that’s going to go home tonight from work and be like ‘today was a day that was worth it to be there,'” says Allen.

