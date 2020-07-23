‘We are NOT the mask police!’: Ohio sheriff’s office asks people to stop calling 911 over masks

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio sheriff’s office is telling people to use common sense when it comes to reporting violations of the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s mask mandate.

On Wednesday, the governor announced people are required to wear face coverings in public in all of Ohio’s 88 counties, effective at 6 p.m. Thursday, to curb rising coronavirus cases.

“We are receiving calls about the mandatory mask wear issued by the Governor!.. We are NOT the mask police! Please DO NOT call us or 911 reporting someone not wearing a mask!!… Come on people, a little common sense goes a long way!!.. Thank You!” The Darke County Sheriff’s Office in western Ohio posted on Facebook Wednesday.

In most Ohio municipalities, law enforcement agencies have encouraged people to call their local health department to report noncompliance with state orders.

Earlier this month, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones shared a similar view on enforcement.

“I want to make everybody understand, I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility. That is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves,” Jones said.

Ohio’s new statewide mask requirement applies to people ages 10 years and older.

Masks must be worn:

At an indoor location that’s not a residence

Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet of social distance from those not in your household

When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, including taxi, car service, private ride share

Exceptions:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiants at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking