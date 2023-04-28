NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell, city officials, members of the New Orleans Recreation Development and the New Orleans East community gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting at the Village de L’Est clubhouse and playground.

The multi-purpose building will serve as the newest addition to NORD’s portfolio of eight parks, and playgrounds in New Orleans East, alongside the Joe W. Brown Recreational Center.

“I am excited to celebrate a major development and renovation project that has upgraded some of the existing amenities while providing a new building in an area that needed it the most,” said New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas of District E “We are in a time when our children need safe places to go and things to do. This park will be a gem for the community.”

Coming in at a total of $1.4 million the project includes a new 1,758 square-foot clubhouse and new playground equipment. The facility features a large, multi-purpose room, a concessions area that services indoor and outdoor patrons, a pantry space, and an office.

The building also includes an energy-efficient HVAC system and LED lighting systems and is designed to meet City stormwater management requirements.

“NORD parks and playgrounds are essential in providing healthy recreation and social engagement for residents of all ages,” said NORD Commission Board Chairman Theo Sanders. “Village De L’Est community members will benefit from the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient clubhouse and new playground equipment.

