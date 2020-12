BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating two juveniles who went missing around 6:30 p.m.

They were last seen near their homes in the 7200 block of Rougon Road in Erwinville.

The two juveniles are believed to have wandered off into a nearby wooded area and gotten lost after dark.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search in the area.

If you have any information regarding the two juveniles please call (225)-490-8599.