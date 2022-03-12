FORT WORTH, Texas – The Tulane University men’s basketball team (14-15) fell to the No. 18 Houston Cougars (28-5) 66-86 on Saturday afternoon inside Dickies Arena.



The Green Wave finishes with 14 wins on the year, tying their most wins in a single season since the 2017-18 campaign.



The Cougars outrebounded the Wave 43-21 and scored 30 second-chance points as opposed to Tulane’s 0, proving to be a game-changer.



Tulane shot 46.0 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from beyond the arc and 67.0 percent from the line. Houston had the upper hand shooting 49.0 percent from the field, 38.0 from three-point range and 79.0 percent from the foul line.



Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave in scoring totaling 19 on the day and finishing with seven rebounds. Kevin Cross was next in the book with 13 points and five rebounds. DeVon Baker finished with 12 points and Tylan Pope grabbed 10 of his own.



Tulane was able to keep it close in the first, having played Houston physical all year. A pullup jumper from Baker would have Tulane down by just two with six minutes remaining in the first, but a pair of threes from the Cougars would help extend their lead. Tulane would head into the locker room down 29-37.



Forbes would grab the first points of the second half, but Houston would lead the entirety of the second and took the game 86-66 in the AAC tournament semifinals.



