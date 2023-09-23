ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sherriff’s Office Marine Division are searching for a missing man after a vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 23.
According to reports, the crash happened early morning on Highway 11. When officers arrived on the scene deputies say they located a vehicle, but no driver.
Seeing no driver in site, deputies believed that the driver may have gone into the water.
The searched was suspended around 9:30 a.m.
There has not been any updates on the drivers whereabouts at this time.
The Highway 11 bridge is currently closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.
