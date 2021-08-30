LIST: Boil Water Advisories currently in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon causing widespread power outages to the state. At the height of it, more than one million Louisiana residents were without electricity.

Another big issue impacting several areas on Monday morning, boil water advisories. Power outages have led to drops in water pressure, prompting these boil advisories. Town leaders say the results of LDH water testing will likely be delayed.

The following areas are currently under boil water advisories:

Jefferson Parish Eastbank Westbank Grand Isle Westwego

St. Charles Parish

St. Tammany Parish City of Covington Town of Abita Springs

St. John the Baptist Parish Eastbank Westbank

