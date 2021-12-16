Watching Winter Live – December 15th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The La Niña weather pattern continues to influence weather across the U.S. While the Midwest remains in a snow drought, the western mountains are seeing heavy snowfall. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce, along with FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello, discussed varying models of the long-range outlook and snow-lovers across a majority of the northern U.S. were disappointed. Current predictions show the snow isn’t on its way any time soon for nearly all of the Central and Eastern time zones.

Check out the full conversation above, and tune in next week for an updated look at the ever-changing trends. Watching Winter Live broadcasts exclusively online each Wednesday starting at 4p ET / 3p CT / 2p MT / 1p PT.

