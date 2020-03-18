WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish officials provide COVID-19 update

AMITE, LA – Parish President Robby Miller, Parish Council members, and partner agencies provide an update on the coronavirus procedures that have been put into effect across Tangipahoa Parish.

Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley and Dr. Rob Peltier from North Oaks Health Systems will announce the latest updates from their respective offices as well, Miller said.

By this advisory, media from throughout the region are also invited to participate in this press conference, Miller said.