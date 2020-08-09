WATCH: Students first day back to school in West Feliciana Parish Public Schools

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Students in West Feliciana Parish Schools wrapped up their first day back to school on Friday.

80% of students will be learning in the classroom while others will be learning from home.

Their first day back was a half day of learning.

They will return for a full schedule starting Monday.

School Superintendent Hollis Milton says protocols are in place to help prevent any possible spread of the Coronavirus.

The parish says they will be following reopening guidelines laid out by the Louisiana Department of Health as well as the Louisiana Department of Education.