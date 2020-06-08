WATCH: Shreveport faith community holds unity, prayer rally at historic church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Shreveport’s faith community held a unity and prayer rally Sunday afternoon, joined by the mayor, police chief, district attorney, and superintendent of Caddo schools.

The rally began at 1:30 p.m. at Old Galilee Baptist Church on Williamson Street and continued with a march to Little Union Baptist Church in Milam Street, where a prayer rally was held.

Both churches are historic landmarks that played key roles in the birth of the civil rights movement in Shreveport. A young Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at Old Galilee at the invitation of local dentist, Dr. C.O. Simpkins, in 1958. King would return to Shreveport in 1962, speaking at Little Union and again at Old Galilee.

Faith leaders laid out a plan Sunday to further unify the church community, which includes an annual “pulpit swap,” in which black pastors will stand and preach in predominately white churches and vice versa. The plan also includes the formation of an interracial fellowship of faith leaders, reaching out to partner with other church leaders, and forming an interracial mentoring program for boys and girls.

In addition to local faith leaders, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, Caddo District Attorney Charles Stewart, and Caddo Schools Superintendent accepted invitations to join the march and speak at the rally.

Each praised the peaceful and unified nature of demonstrations in the city over the past week while acknowledging the need for change.

“We’re not gonna get the change that we are demanding without all of us pulling together. When I wake up in the morning, before my consciousness can kick in and make me think about the fact that I have to run a city, I understand that I am a black man. I’ve been running the city for a year and a half, but I’ve been a black man in America for 34,” said Perkins.

So when we watch videos like Philandro Castile, when we watch videos like Mike Brown, when we watch videos like Sandra Bland and George Floyd, I promise you, my heart sinks as deeply as yours does. We cannot form a better union without acknowledging the fact that it is not black against white, or black and brown against white, it’s black, brown, white against racism. And once we do that, I promise you, we’re gonna make our ancestors proud, because we’re gonna do something that we have not yet been able to do in the United States of America.”

Raymond cited Ephesians 4:27, which says, “Do not give the devil a foothold.”

“And in the entire chapter, Paul is telling us, don’t let anger overtake you. Remember that you’re a Christian, don’t let anger take a foothold in your life. And what that said to me, what I’m hoping to speak to you, is just because someone speaks bad about you, your career, your race, your religion, your philosophical beliefs, your political beliefs, don’t give the devil a foothold. don’t allow him to veer you away from faith and what’s important,” said Raymond.

“Do you realize that a city of 200,000 people was on the national news this week and compared to all the other cities, municipalities, and states were on the news, and we’re different. We were different because we came out and we spoke as one and we did it without rioting, without looting, without arrests, without violence. Absolutely, that is something to be proud of. Shreveport, Louisiana was on the national news for the right reasons. I encourage you to continue to invoke your First Amendment rights, do it peacefully, you have the support of the police department”

DA Charles Stewart reminded the faithful that “we are overcomers, but also urged those in positions of power to listen and serve.

“So I’m here today to tell you, stand together. Lift each other up, because if you are above anybody, then something is wrong. We all are created equal. We all are here together. To those who serve the public in elected or appointed positions, please remember that we are here to serve. Do not let power and price corrupt you. Serve and be humble,” said Stewart. “Do what they ask you to do. Open up your ears, but more importantly, open up your heart”

Goree also spoke, applauding the millennials who have helped lead the movement in recent days.

“Because if you look around, its our millennials that are gonna make the real difference. And that change that we fought for for so many years, I have all the faith that the millenails of today will be the ones to make a change,” said Goree.

“I’m so excited to be able to lead a system and to live in a community that knows that it’s important that we come together as one group, so that we can make sure that we are providing a wonderful example for the many children that live in this community.”

Sunday’s unity rally marks the seventh day of demonstrations and vigils in Shreveport in response to the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests. Demonstrations in Shreveport have also called for accountability from local law enforcement and highlighted cases here that have raised concerns about police policies and behavior.