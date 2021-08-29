Watch: Roof damaged, power out at WGNO studio

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Like many around New Orleans, WGNO is dealing with some damage of our own.

As you’ll see in the video clip above, water came through the roof Sunday after whipping winds from Hurricane Ida caused serious damage to the building that houses WGNO’s studios.

There are no reports of injuries.

Even with the damage, WGNO continues to provide wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

On Sunday night, emergency officials confirmed Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans had no power as of Sunday night, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators. The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage.”

The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 3 storm as its eye moved west of the city Sunday night.