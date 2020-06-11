WATCH: Police release body cam footage from protest which escalated with tear gas & rubber balls

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department released the body camera footage from last Wednesday’s protest.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says that in the body camera footage it is clear that things escalated and the peaceful protest turned violent when protesters tried to cross the Crescent City Connection.

As a result of that tear gas and rubber balls were discharged by the NOPD. Chief Ferguson says that NOPD officers tried to peacefully negotiate with protesters for about 30 minutes before the crowd of protesters tried to cross the bridge to the West Bank.

The NOPD decided to release the body camera footage as a way to be transparent to the citizens in the City of New Orleans.