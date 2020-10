(JESSOP'S JOURNAL - ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) There’s nothing quite like being outside on a beautiful day. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with a person that shares that love. She loves to “connect people and plants in fun ways.”

Meet LaRene Bautner. I let her give a shameless plug because she provides all of the plants for the ABC4 backyard set that I had the pleasure to design and plant. She happens to be the owner of one of my "happy places", Millcreek Gardens. To say that plants are a part of her life is an understatement. There’s an old house at the nursery that serves as their office. What you might not know is that LaRene grew up in the house that her parents started the nursery around. You’ll have to drop by and ask her to point out what window was her bedroom as a little girl.