NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Images show some of the flooding and damage sustained in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit late Sunday morning.

The storm made landfall as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, coming into Port Fourchon as a top-level Category 4 hurricane.

It leaves cities in Southeast Louisiana with major storm damage and flooding. The images shown below are from Venetian Isles in New Orleans.









A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Hheavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida are seen in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

A section of a building’s roof is seen after being blown off during rain and winds in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. – Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana on August 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Hurricane Katrina’s 16th anniversary.