BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After bringing home the elusive national championship for women’s college basketball in just year two, LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey sat down with Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche.

Nothing is off-limits when these two get together. The pair talked about the Tigers’ magical season, gameday outfits, grandbabies and more.

“I think it sunk in with about a 1:32 to go in the game and I lost my composure on the sideline,” said Mulkey. “I just scream sometimes, whoever’s around, ‘We won the national championship in year two, guys!’ It has sunk in for me. They’re just so hard to come by. And to think that I’ve done this four times and – at two schools now, it’s never been done at LSU in basketball. How could it not sink in?”

