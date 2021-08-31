Watch: St.Tammany Parish gives update on Hurricane Ida relief

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, VP of Governmental Affairs for CLECO Power LLC Eric Schouest, and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Clarence Powe spoke at a conference in response to Hurricane Ida.

The press conference updated the community on Hurricane Ida’s recovery efforts.

Key Takeaways

Damage assessment across the parish is still underway. Officials expect 75% of the assessment to be completed around Thursday or Friday.

The parish-wide curfew has been lifted. However, some curfews have been implemented by surrounding cities and should be obeyed by residents living in those areas.

Crews continue to work clearing paths to Lakeview and St. Tammany hospitals. Cooper says Lakeview should be accessible tonight and St. Tammany will hopefully be accessible on Wednesday. 100% of Slidell Memorial Hospital is back up and running.

Cooper adds crews heading to Lacombe to get the nursing home back open

Power at the city’s sewer pumping station should be restored this afternoon. Residents are asked to conserve water to help minimize the impact on the sewer system. Additionally, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for customers under Tammany Utilities.

Municipal offices in Covington, Mandeville, and Slidell will be closed on Wednesday.

Crews from all over the nation assisting in restoration north of Covington, particularly in Savannah Branch, Goodbee, and Barker’s Corner.

Some local banks in the Slidell, Mandeville, and Covington areas will open Tuesday and will cash checks with some limits. Names and locations were not released.

If you have evacuated the area and are in a safe place, parish officials ask you to stay out of the area in the days following while damage is being assessed.

For free recovery assistance, visit stpgov.org/recovery.

Stay updated with the parish’s latest Ida recovery news by following the St. Tammany Parish Facebook page.