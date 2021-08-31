Watch: St.Tammany Parish gives update on Hurricane Ida relief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, VP of Governmental Affairs for CLECO Power LLC Eric Schouest, and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Clarence Powe spoke at a conference in response to Hurricane Ida.

The press conference updated the community on Hurricane Ida’s recovery efforts.

Key Takeaways

Damage assessment across the parish is still underway. Officials expect 75% of the assessment to be completed around Thursday or Friday.

The parish-wide curfew has been lifted. However, some curfews have been implemented by surrounding cities and should be obeyed by residents living in those areas.

Crews continue to work clearing paths to Lakeview and St. Tammany hospitals. Cooper says Lakeview should be accessible tonight and St. Tammany will hopefully be accessible on Wednesday. 100% of Slidell Memorial Hospital is back up and running.

Cooper adds crews heading to Lacombe to get the nursing home back open

Power at the city’s sewer pumping station should be restored this afternoon. Residents are asked to conserve water to help minimize the impact on the sewer system. Additionally, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for customers under Tammany Utilities.

Municipal offices in Covington, Mandeville, and Slidell will be closed on Wednesday.

Crews from all over the nation assisting in restoration north of Covington, particularly in Savannah Branch, Goodbee, and Barker’s Corner.

Some local banks in the Slidell, Mandeville, and Covington areas will open Tuesday and will cash checks with some limits. Names and locations were not released.

If you have evacuated the area and are in a safe place, parish officials ask you to stay out of the area in the days following while damage is being assessed.

For free recovery assistance, visit stpgov.org/recovery.

Stay updated with the parish’s latest Ida recovery news by following the St. Tammany Parish Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Spotty storms again on Wednesday

Locally heavy downpours this evening

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News