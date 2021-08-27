Watch Live: St. Bernard Parish Officials discuss Hurricane Ida storm preps

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHALMETTE, La. — On Friday afternoon, St. Bernard Parish Officials held a press conference to update residents about storm preparations and response, as Hurricane Ida nears.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

Southern Louisiana residents should expect significant impacts from this storm. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 81° 78°

Saturday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 81°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 97% 82° 79°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 81% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
78°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

11 PM
Showers
36%
80°

80°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

80°

5 AM
Showers
35%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers
35%
80°

81°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

83°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
83°

84°

9 AM
Showers
35%
84°

86°

10 AM
Showers
49%
86°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
86°

85°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

